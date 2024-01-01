Investors in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) have seen stellar returns of 147% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 147% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Keysight Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 47% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 26% in the last year, Keysight Technologies shareholders lost 7.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 20%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Keysight Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Keysight Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

