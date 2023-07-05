Investors in KHD Humboldt Wedag International (ETR:KWG) have unfortunately lost 33% over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (ETR:KWG) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 33% over a half decade.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that KHD Humboldt Wedag International only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over five years, KHD Humboldt Wedag International grew its revenue at 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 6% each year for half a decade. Those who bought back then clearly believed in stronger growth - and maybe even profits. There is always a big risk of losing money yourself when you buy shares in a company that loses money.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

KHD Humboldt Wedag International shareholders are down 4.0% for the year, but the market itself is up 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 6% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KHD Humboldt Wedag International better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for KHD Humboldt Wedag International you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

