Investors in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) have seen returns of 30% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 18% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 4.9% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' revenue grew by 41%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 30% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

