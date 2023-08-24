Investors in Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) have seen fantastic returns of 536% over the past five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) share price has soared 528% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 26% in about a quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Kinsale Capital Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 50% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 44% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Kinsale Capital Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Kinsale Capital Group, it has a TSR of 536% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kinsale Capital Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 45% a year, is even better. Before spending more time on Kinsale Capital Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

