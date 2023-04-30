Investors in Kits Eyecare (TSE:KITS) have seen solid returns of 136% over the past year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Take, for example Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KITS). Its share price is already up an impressive 136% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 58% in about a quarter. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Kits Eyecare isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Kits Eyecare grew its revenue by 11% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 136%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Kits Eyecare stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kits Eyecare shareholders have gained 136% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 58% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kits Eyecare better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Kits Eyecare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

