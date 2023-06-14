Investors in Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) have unfortunately lost 68% over the last five years

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 69% in that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Koenig & Bauer's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 27% each year. The share price decline of 21% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Koenig & Bauer shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 36% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. Is Koenig & Bauer cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

