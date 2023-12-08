Investors in Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) have unfortunately lost 78% over the last three years

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 78%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Kornit Digital didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Kornit Digital grew revenue at 4.0% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 21%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Take a more thorough look at Kornit Digital's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Kornit Digital shareholders are down 24% for the year, but the market itself is up 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Kornit Digital's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

