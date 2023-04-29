Investors in Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) have unfortunately lost 5.0% over the last five years

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KLSE:KPS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 41% over a half decade.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

While the share price declined over five years, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 3.8% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Based on these numbers, we'd venture that the market may have been over-optimistic about forecast growth, half a decade ago. Having said that, we might get a better idea of what's going on with the stock by looking at other metrics.

The steady dividend doesn't really explain why the share price is down. While it's not completely obvious why the share price is down, a closer look at the company's history might help explain it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

Story continues

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad, it has a TSR of -5.0% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.9% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.0% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here