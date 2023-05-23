Investors in Laiqon (ETR:LQAG) have seen stellar returns of 113% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Laiqon AG (ETR:LQAG) stock is up an impressive 112% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 3.5% in the last seven days.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Laiqon isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Laiqon can boast revenue growth at a rate of 29% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 16% per year, compound, during the period. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Laiqon worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Laiqon has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 7.5% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 16% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Laiqon .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

