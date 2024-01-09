Investors in LARK Distilling (ASX:LRK) have unfortunately lost 47% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) share price slid 47% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 8.8%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 13% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because LARK Distilling made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year LARK Distilling saw its revenue fall by 16%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 47% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:LRK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for LARK Distilling in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

LARK Distilling shareholders are down 47% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LARK Distilling better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with LARK Distilling , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

