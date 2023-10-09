Investors in Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K), since the last five years saw the share price fall 40%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 36% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Liberty SiriusXM Group's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 5.6% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 10% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 9.04 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Liberty SiriusXM Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Liberty SiriusXM Group shareholders are down 36% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Liberty SiriusXM Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Liberty SiriusXM Group (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

