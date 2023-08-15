Investors in LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) have seen splendid returns of 259% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 243% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 20% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 9.6% in 90 days).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, LPL Financial Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 28% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on LPL Financial Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of LPL Financial Holdings, it has a TSR of 259% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

LPL Financial Holdings shareholders gained a total return of 1.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 29% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LPL Financial Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that LPL Financial Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

