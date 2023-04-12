Investors in Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a year ago are still down 69%, even after 8.4% gain this past week

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 69% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

While the last year has been tough for Lyft shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Lyft wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Lyft saw its revenue grow by 28%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 69% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The last twelve months weren't great for Lyft shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 69%. The market shed around 7.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 18% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lyft that you should be aware of before investing here.

