Investors in Lynch Group Holdings (ASX:LGL) have unfortunately lost 18% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) share price slid 20% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 5.7%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Lynch Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Lynch Group Holdings reported an EPS drop of 79% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 20% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Lynch Group Holdings' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Lynch Group Holdings' TSR, which was a 18% drop over the last 1 year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.7% in the last year, Lynch Group Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 4.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Lynch Group Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

