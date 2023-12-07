Investors in Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) have seen solid returns of 232% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) share price has soared 232% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Mainstreet Equity managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.4% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mainstreet Equity shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 27% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mainstreet Equity (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

