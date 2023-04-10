Investors in Malayan Cement Berhad (KLSE:MCEMENT) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last five years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Malayan Cement Berhad (KLSE:MCEMENT) share price up 26% in a single quarter. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 37% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Malayan Cement Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 4.0% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Malayan Cement Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Malayan Cement Berhad shareholders are down 10% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

