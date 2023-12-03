Investors in MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) have seen solid returns of 115% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 115% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

MannKind isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, MannKind can boast revenue growth at a rate of 28% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 17% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. MannKind seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 14% in the last year, MannKind shareholders lost 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MannKind better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MannKind (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

