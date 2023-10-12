Investors in MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have seen decent returns of 59% over the past five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. Unfortunately its return of 59% is below the market return of 69%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, MarineMax managed to grow its earnings per share at 34% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 10% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.30 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that MarineMax has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on MarineMax's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

MarineMax shareholders are up 7.8% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 10% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for MarineMax you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

