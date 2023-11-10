Some Investors May Be Worried About AdTheorent Holding Company's (NASDAQ:ADTH) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AdTheorent Holding Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0085 = US$1.4m ÷ (US$188m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, AdTheorent Holding Company has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AdTheorent Holding Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is AdTheorent Holding Company's ROCE Trending?

In terms of AdTheorent Holding Company's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 17% three years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, AdTheorent Holding Company has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by AdTheorent Holding Company's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last year, the stock has given away 43% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with AdTheorent Holding Company and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

