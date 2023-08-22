Some Investors May Be Worried About Ampol's (ASX:ALD) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Ampol (ASX:ALD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ampol, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = AU$216m ÷ (AU$13b - AU$5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Ampol has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Ampol's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ampol.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 24% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 66%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Ampol's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

What We Can Learn From Ampol's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Ampol is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Ampol we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

