Some Investors May Be Worried About Atlan Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:ATLAN) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Atlan Holdings Bhd (KLSE:ATLAN), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Atlan Holdings Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM41m ÷ (RM794m - RM111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Therefore, Atlan Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Atlan Holdings Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Atlan Holdings Bhd's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Atlan Holdings Bhd's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 13%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Atlan Holdings Bhd to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Atlan Holdings Bhd is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 27% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Atlan Holdings Bhd (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

