Some Investors May Be Worried About Axon Enterprise's (NASDAQ:AXON) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Axon Enterprise:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$98m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$616m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Axon Enterprise has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.6%.

See our latest analysis for Axon Enterprise

roce

In the above chart we have measured Axon Enterprise's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Axon Enterprise here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Axon Enterprise's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.4%, but since then they've fallen to 4.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Axon Enterprise has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Axon Enterprise is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 197% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Axon Enterprise you'll probably want to know about.

While Axon Enterprise may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.