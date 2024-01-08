Some Investors May Be Worried About Bahvest Resources Berhad's (KLSE:BAHVEST) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Bahvest Resources Berhad (KLSE:BAHVEST), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bahvest Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = RM4.4m ÷ (RM172m - RM34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Bahvest Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 5.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Bahvest Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bahvest Resources Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Bahvest Resources Berhad. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 24% five years ago but has since fallen to 3.2%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 59% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 20%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.2%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Bahvest Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Bahvest Resources Berhad is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 31% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bahvest Resources Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

