Some Investors May Be Worried About Bakkavor Group's (LON:BAKK) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bakkavor Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = UK£78m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£478m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 8.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Bakkavor Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bakkavor Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 7.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Bakkavor Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Bakkavor Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 34% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

