Some Investors May Be Worried About Berkeley Group Holdings' (LON:BKG) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Berkeley Group Holdings (LON:BKG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Berkeley Group Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£518m ÷ (UK£6.9b - UK£1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Berkeley Group Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Berkeley Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Berkeley Group Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Berkeley Group Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Berkeley Group Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 27% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Berkeley Group Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Berkeley Group Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 21% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

