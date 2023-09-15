Some Investors May Be Worried About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's (NYSE:BAH) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$470m ÷ (US$6.8b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 12% average generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.8% from 21% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 147% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding that you might be interested in.

