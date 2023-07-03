Some Investors May Be Worried About Boston Scientific's (NYSE:BSX) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boston Scientific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$33b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Boston Scientific has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.9% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boston Scientific compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boston Scientific.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Boston Scientific, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 7.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Boston Scientific has decreased its current liabilities to 12% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Boston Scientific's ROCE

In summary, Boston Scientific is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 60% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

