Some Investors May Be Worried About Colgate-Palmolive's (NYSE:CL) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Colgate-Palmolive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$3.5b ÷ (US$16b - US$4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Colgate-Palmolive has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Colgate-Palmolive's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Colgate-Palmolive Tell Us?

In terms of Colgate-Palmolive's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 44%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Colgate-Palmolive is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 47% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Colgate-Palmolive does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

