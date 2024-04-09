Some Investors May Be Worried About Combined Motor Holdings' (JSE:CMH) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Combined Motor Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = R778m ÷ (R4.8b - R2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Combined Motor Holdings has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Combined Motor Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Combined Motor Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Combined Motor Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Combined Motor Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of Combined Motor Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 57% where it was five years ago. However it looks like Combined Motor Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Combined Motor Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 60% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Keep in mind 60% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

Our Take On Combined Motor Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Combined Motor Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 121% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

