Some Investors May Be Worried About easyJet's (LON:EZJ) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating easyJet (LON:EZJ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for easyJet, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = UK£94m ÷ (UK£11b - UK£5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, easyJet has an ROCE of 1.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured easyJet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering easyJet here for free.

What Can We Tell From easyJet's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at easyJet, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, easyJet's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 48% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.7%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

Our Take On easyJet's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for easyJet. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

