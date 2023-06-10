Some Investors May Be Worried About Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's (ETR:FME) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Fresenius Medical Care KGaA (ETR:FME) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fresenius Medical Care KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = €1.5b ÷ (€36b - €6.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fresenius Medical Care KGaA doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 5.1%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's ROCE

In summary, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 47% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Fresenius Medical Care KGaA that you might find interesting.

