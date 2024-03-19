Some Investors May Be Worried About Fresenius SE KGaA's (ETR:FRE) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Fresenius SE KGaA (ETR:FRE), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fresenius SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = €1.2b ÷ (€45b - €9.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Fresenius SE KGaA has an ROCE of 3.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 5.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresenius SE KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Fresenius SE KGaA .

So How Is Fresenius SE KGaA's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Fresenius SE KGaA. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 10.0% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Fresenius SE KGaA to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Fresenius SE KGaA is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 40% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Fresenius SE KGaA does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

