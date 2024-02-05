Some Investors May Be Worried About G. Willi-Food International's (NASDAQ:WILC) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for G. Willi-Food International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = ₪26m ÷ (₪579m - ₪31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, G. Willi-Food International has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how G. Willi-Food International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is G. Willi-Food International's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at G. Willi-Food International doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.0% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for G. Willi-Food International. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 59% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing G. Willi-Food International that you might find interesting.

