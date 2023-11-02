Some Investors May Be Worried About GDB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GDB) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GDB Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM6.7m ÷ (RM339m - RM176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, GDB Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating GDB Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is GDB Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at GDB Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.1% from 44% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, GDB Holdings Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 52% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From GDB Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by GDB Holdings Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 9.2% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

GDB Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

