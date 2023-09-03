Some Investors May Be Worried About iHeartMedia's (NASDAQ:IHRT) Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after we looked into iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for iHeartMedia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$297m ÷ (US$7.0b - US$731m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, iHeartMedia has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for iHeartMedia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for iHeartMedia.

What Can We Tell From iHeartMedia's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE at iHeartMedia is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 4.7% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 38% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

What We Can Learn From iHeartMedia's ROCE

To see iHeartMedia reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 61% from where it was three years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for iHeartMedia (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

