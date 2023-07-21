Some Investors May Be Worried About Inter-Rock Minerals' (CVE:IRO) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Inter-Rock Minerals (CVE:IRO) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Inter-Rock Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$20m - US$6.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Inter-Rock Minerals has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Inter-Rock Minerals

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Inter-Rock Minerals' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Inter-Rock Minerals has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Inter-Rock Minerals, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 32% where it was five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Inter-Rock Minerals has decreased its current liabilities to 31% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Inter-Rock Minerals. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 97% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Inter-Rock Minerals (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here