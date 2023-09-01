Some Investors May Be Worried About Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Intuitive Surgical, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$14b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Intuitive Surgical has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

View our latest analysis for Intuitive Surgical

roce

In the above chart we have measured Intuitive Surgical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intuitive Surgical here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Intuitive Surgical doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 20% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Intuitive Surgical in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 73% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you're still interested in Intuitive Surgical it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Intuitive Surgical may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.