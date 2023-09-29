Some Investors May Be Worried About LCI Industries' (NYSE:LCII) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for LCI Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$140m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$441m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, LCI Industries has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured LCI Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for LCI Industries.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at LCI Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.3% from 22% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On LCI Industries' ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about LCI Industries because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 73% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with LCI Industries and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While LCI Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

