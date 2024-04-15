Some Investors May Be Worried About LPKF Laser & Electronics' (ETR:LPK) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at LPKF Laser & Electronics (ETR:LPK), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for LPKF Laser & Electronics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = €4.3m ÷ (€148m - €49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, LPKF Laser & Electronics has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.0%.

In the above chart we have measured LPKF Laser & Electronics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for LPKF Laser & Electronics .

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about LPKF Laser & Electronics, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.8% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect LPKF Laser & Electronics to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

While LPKF Laser & Electronics doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation for LPK on our platform.

