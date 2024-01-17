Some Investors May Be Worried About Magellan Aerospace's (TSE:MAL) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Magellan Aerospace is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = CA$11m ÷ (CA$1.0b - CA$194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Magellan Aerospace has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for Magellan Aerospace

TSX:MAL Return on Capital Employed January 17th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Magellan Aerospace compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Magellan Aerospace.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Magellan Aerospace's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 13% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Magellan Aerospace becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Magellan Aerospace is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 37% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Magellan Aerospace could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.