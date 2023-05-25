Some Investors May Be Worried About Medinex's (Catalist:OTX) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Medinex (Catalist:OTX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Medinex is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$23m - S$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Medinex has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Medinex has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Medinex Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Medinex doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 8.8%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Medinex is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 4.5% to shareholders over the last three years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Medinex does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

