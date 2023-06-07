Some Investors May Be Worried About Mestron Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MESTRON) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Mestron Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MESTRON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mestron Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = RM13m ÷ (RM176m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Mestron Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Mestron Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Mestron Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Mestron Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.0% from 26% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Mestron Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Mestron Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 260% to shareholders in the last three years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

