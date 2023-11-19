Some Investors May Be Worried About Napier Port Holdings' (NZSE:NPH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Napier Port Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = NZ$21m ÷ (NZ$565m - NZ$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Napier Port Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 3.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Napier Port Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Napier Port Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Napier Port Holdings' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Napier Port Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.8% from 8.8% five years ago. However it looks like Napier Port Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Napier Port Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 29% over the last three years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Napier Port Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Napier Port Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

