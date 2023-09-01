Some Investors May Be Worried About Northern Bear's (LON:NTBR) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Northern Bear (LON:NTBR), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Northern Bear is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = UK£2.1m ÷ (UK£40m - UK£15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Northern Bear has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Northern Bear compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Northern Bear here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Northern Bear's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Northern Bear becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Northern Bear's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 22% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

