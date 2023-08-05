Some Investors May Be Worried About PBA Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:PBA) Returns On Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at PBA Holdings Bhd (KLSE:PBA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PBA Holdings Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM38m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, PBA Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 6.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for PBA Holdings Bhd

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PBA Holdings Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how PBA Holdings Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at PBA Holdings Bhd. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect PBA Holdings Bhd to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that PBA Holdings Bhd is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for PBA Holdings Bhd you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.