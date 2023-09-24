Some Investors May Be Worried About Pensonic Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PENSONI) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Pensonic Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PENSONI), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pensonic Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = RM1.7m ÷ (RM272m - RM108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Pensonic Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Pensonic Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Pensonic Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Pensonic Holdings Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.9% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Pensonic Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Pensonic Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 40% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Pensonic Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 35% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

