Some Investors May Be Worried About RadNet's (NASDAQ:RDNT) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RadNet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$89m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$407m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, RadNet has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured RadNet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RadNet here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at RadNet doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 7.0% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for RadNet. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 171% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for RadNet (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

