Some Investors May Be Worried About Retail Food Group's (ASX:RFG) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Retail Food Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0016 = AU$407k ÷ (AU$356m - AU$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Retail Food Group has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.7%.

View our latest analysis for Retail Food Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Retail Food Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Retail Food Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Retail Food Group Tell Us?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Retail Food Group. The company used to generate 4.4% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 66% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

Story continues

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 27%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.2%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Retail Food Group is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 89% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Like most companies, Retail Food Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Retail Food Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.