Some Investors May Be Worried About Reynolds Consumer Products' (NASDAQ:REYN) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reynolds Consumer Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$386m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$490m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Reynolds Consumer Products has an ROCE of 8.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Household Products industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reynolds Consumer Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Reynolds Consumer Products here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Reynolds Consumer Products' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 8.8%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, Reynolds Consumer Products has decreased its current liabilities to 10% of total assets. Since the ratio used to be 62%, that's a significant reduction and it no doubt explains the drop in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Reynolds Consumer Products' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Reynolds Consumer Products' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 11% in the last three years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Reynolds Consumer Products has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Reynolds Consumer Products does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While Reynolds Consumer Products isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

