Some Investors May Be Worried About RHÖN-KLINIKUM's (ETR:RHK) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at RHÖN-KLINIKUM (ETR:RHK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RHÖN-KLINIKUM is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = €35m ÷ (€1.7b - €315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, RHÖN-KLINIKUM has an ROCE of 2.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 5.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of RHÖN-KLINIKUM, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For RHÖN-KLINIKUM Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at RHÖN-KLINIKUM, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.0%, but since then they've fallen to 2.5%. However it looks like RHÖN-KLINIKUM might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On RHÖN-KLINIKUM's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that RHÖN-KLINIKUM is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 53% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

